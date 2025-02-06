Dog Park Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Gerald Radford has been found NOT GUILTY of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Walter Lay at a Tampa dog park. Radford, who admitted using homophobic slurs against Lay, testified that he feared for his own life when he shot Lay. (2/6/25) MORE

Monica Sementilli Immediately and Only Asked About Life Insurance Money

Karen Read Defense Accuses Prosecution of Discovery Violation

Pediatrician: Baby Evelyn Never Showed Up For Her 12-Month Checkup

Jennifer Gledhill Pleads Not Guilty to Disappearance, Death of Husband

Judge Belvin Perry Compares Megan Boswell and Casey Anthony's Cases

Bugs On Body, Leaves In Hair: Detective Recalls Finding Baby's Remains

Judge: Karen Read Defense Can Call Richard Green As Witness At Retrial

Exhibit: Police Question Megan Boswell During Search For Baby Evelyn

Collin Griffith Walks out of Jail After Being Processed and Released

How Will Acquittal Impact Case Involving Collin Griffith's Dad's Death?

Human Remains Found Confirmed To Belong to Missing Ole Miss Student

