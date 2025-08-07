Florida mom accused of fatally stomping daughter to face death penalty

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (Scripps News West Palm Beach) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Florida mother accused of killing her 7-year-old daughter earlier this year.

31-year-old Naikishia Williams is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in the death of her daughter, Nia Williams.

On Monday, prosecutors filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Naikishia.

The notice cites several aggravating factors, including that the victim was under 12 years old, the killing was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” and that Naikishia had custodial authority over the child.

Naikishia was arrested in July following a months-long investigation by the Riviera Beach Police Department.

According to investigators, officers responded to a home on April 28 and found the child unresponsive. She was rushed to St. Mary’s Medical Center and died later that night.

An autopsy revealed Nia had suffered severe blunt-force trauma, including a lacerated liver and internal bleeding. Toxicology tests refuted claims that the child had been given medication, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives say their investigation uncovered a history of abuse and neglect. Former caregivers told police that Nia and her siblings had been subjected to years of alleged physical abuse. During forensic interviews, the children described violent punishments involving metal pipes, high-heeled shoes, and belts — and said their mother stomped on Nia’s stomach in the days leading up to her death.

A Department of Children and Families report weeks prior to the incident documented visible injuries on the children, but it was not acted upon in time, according to police.

Naikishia remains in the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

