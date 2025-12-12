Fmr. sheriff admits shooting judge, but says he ‘lacked capacity to intend’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (Court TV) — A former sheriff facing murder charges conceded in court paperwork that he murdered a judge in his chambers, but says he lacked the ability to form the intent to kill.

Shawn “Mickey” Stines is charged with murder in the death of Judge Kevin Mullins, who was gunned down inside his chambers at the Letcher County Courthouse on Sept. 19, 2024. The murder was caught by surveillance cameras inside Mullins’ chambers, and shows the victim trying to escape and hide under his desk.

Stines is also facing a civil lawsuit filed by Mullins’ wife. In a filing responding to that lawsuit, Stines admitted to his part in the shooting, but said he “denies he did so intentionally as he lacked the capacity to intend the actions alleged in the Plaintiff’s Complaint.” The civil complaint, reviewed by Court TV, alleges “Stines’ actions were undertaken willfully, wantonly, maliciously and/or with reckless disregard for the rights and safety” of the victim.

Stines’ response also says he intends to plead an affirmative defense, saying that the plaintiff’s “own actions caused her injuries and Plaintiff’s own negligence and/or action(s) was a substantial factor in causing her injuries,” but did not specify what Mullins’ wife may have done.

Earlier this year, Stines’ attorney indicated they plan to use an insanity defense at trial. A defense request to unseal a psychological evaluation was denied by the judge.