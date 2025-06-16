VPI Special Report GFX

Former attorney for Fotis Dulos pleads guilty in missing mom conspiracy

Posted at 7:30 AM, June 16, 2025
STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The former lawyer and friend of the late, estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, a Connecticut mother of five who went missing in 2019 and is now presumed dead, pleaded guilty Friday to interfering with police in the case.

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo, Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of a missing mother of five, is arraigned on murder and kidnapping charges in Stamford Superior Court in Stamford, Conn. On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, his lawyer said he has died following an apparent suicide attempt. (Erik Trautmann/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool)

Kent Mawhinney had originally been charged with the more serious crime of conspiracy to commit murder.

A court clerk in Stamford confirmed Mawhinney was sentenced to serve 11 months. That equates to the time Mawhinney has already served behind bars since his arrest.

Outside court on Friday, Mawhinney denied knowing the whereabouts of the missing woman and said he would tell authorities if he did.

Dulos, who was last seen dropping off her children at school in New Canaan on May 24, 2019, was declared legally dead in 2023.

Prosecutors allege the late Fotis Dulos killed his wife at her New Canaan home and drove away with her body. He died by suicide in 2020, soon after being charged with murder. He had denied killing his wife. The couple were going through a contentious divorce at the time of her disappearance.

Michelle Troconis appears in court

Michelle Troconis appears in court during the first full day of jury deliberation on day 30 of her criminal trial at Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford, Conn., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Troconis is on trial for charges related to the disappearance and death of New Canaan resident Jennifer Dulos. (Tyler Sizemore/Hearst Connecticut Media/Pool)

Last year, his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, was convicted of helping Fotis Dulos plot and cover up the murder of Jennifer Dulos. Troconis was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison.

Mawhinney’s attorney, Jeffrey Kestenband, said in a statement his client was not part of a conspiracy to kill Jennifer Dulos, noting the state acknowledged there was not enough evidence to prove the original charge.

“The state’s acknowledgment is not surprising because Kent was not involved,” Kestenband said. “He has been through a lot since his arrest, and he can now move on with his life.”

Friends and family of Jennifer Dulos said in a statement they do not believe Mawhinney has been absolved of conspiracy to murder, saying the charge was dropped for multiple reasons and they supported the decision to do so.

