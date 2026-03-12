Former officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons wins additional freedom ahead of assault trial

LAWRENCE, Mass. (Court TV) — A former police officer accused of threatening a colleague with a gun won additional freedom at a hearing ahead of her assault trial.

Kelsey Fitzsimmons is charged with assault after prosecutors say she pointed a gun at an officer with the North Andover Police Department. Fitzsimmons, who had been an officer of the same department, was being served with a restraining order by her colleagues at her home at the time of the incident on June 30. Fitzsimmons has maintained, through her attorney, that her only intention was to hurt herself in the moment.

Fitzsimmons was held in jail for more than 100 days before she was released under a series of conditions, which included random alcohol testing and a requirement that she live with her parents.

On Thursday, Fitzsimmons was in court with her attorneys to iron out final issues ahead of her jury trial, scheduled to begin on March 23. During the hearing, Fitzsimmons’ attorney, Tim Bradl, asked the judge to consider a late-filed motion to reconsider the conditions of the defendant’s bond.

Prosecutor James Gubitose opposed any change to the conditions, arguing there had been no change to her circumstances and the restraints were necessary for the safety of the defendant and the community. “If it’s not broke, let’s not fix it,” Gubitose said.

Bradl explained to Judge Jeffrey Karp that Fitzsimmons wanted the change to secure her own housing before a scheduled appearance in family court. Because of the language in a previous ruling, Fitzsimmons has not been allowed to have any direct or indirect contact with her young child, who was four months old at the time of her arrest.

Deferring to the family and probate court on how best to deal with any potential contact between Fitzsimmons and the child, Judge Karp found no reason why Fitzsimmons should have to live in the custody of her mother and stepfather. She will be allowed to move to her own address, subject to approval from the probation office. Fitzsimmons will also be subject to surprise visits and inspections.