Four charged after malnourished teen found weighing 35 pounds

OUTGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (Scripps News Green Bay) — Four people have been charged in Wisconsin after a severely malnourished teen was found “gravely ill” in an Oneida home.

50-year-old Melissa Goodman was formally charged with five felony counts of chronic neglect of a child, the exact charges already filed against 47-year-old Walter Goodman, 29-year-old Savanna LeFever, and 27-year-old Kayla Stemler. She is being held at the Outagamie County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.

The charges stem from allegations involving a 14-year-old girl, investigators say, who was found in August severely malnourished, weighing just 35 pounds, and suffering from organ failure.

A neighbor, Pam Medina, lives directly across the street and says she witnessed the moment first responders carried the child from the house.

“I remember they carried her out… she looked very small… her head just kind of fell to the side. I didn’t even know a child lived there,” Medina told Scripps News Green Bay. Medina says she often saw multiple grocery deliveries to the home—sometimes more than once a day, which she now finds deeply troubling.

“How could they do that to her?” she said. “They never went grocery shopping. Their Walmart orders came like twice a day. They ordered a lot of food.”Medina said she wished she had known what was happening inside.

“If I’d known that, I would have been beating them girls up. I’d go all the way in there just to pull her out,” she said.

Criminal complaint: Locked room, withheld food, no mattress

According to the criminal complaint, the child was allegedly:

Kept in a locked bedroom

Given limited food and water only at specific times

Bathroom access limited

Restricted from speaking

Forced to sleep on the bare floor after her mattress was removed

Digital evidence recovered by investigators includes text messages between suspects, including:

“She is not to be out of her room at all.”

“Only give her water at specific times.”

“Take the mattress out.”

“She can sleep on the floor.”

Investigators say the girl’s condition was critical when she was located on August 21, suffering from severe malnutrition and organ failure.

Family says the child is recovering

Off camera, the child’s grandparents told Scripps News Green Bay they saw their granddaughter recently and said she has gained weight, grown, and is “doing well.”

They confirmed she is now living outside of the hospital, but declined to share her location for safety and privacy reasons.

This story was originally written by Nina Sparano for Scripps News Green Bay, an E.W. Scripps Company.