Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez booked at Marion County Jail

INDIANAPOLIS (Scripps News Indianapolis) — FOX Sports analyst Mark Sanchez was discharged from a local hospital Sunday morning and booked at the Marion County Jail.

On Friday, Judge Jennifer Harrison granted a petition to travel filed on behalf of Sanchez, according to court documents.

However, the judge ruled that Sanchez must be booked and fingerprinted before he leaves the state.

Sanchez, who lives in California, traveled to Indianapolis to call the Indianapolis Colts game against the Las Vegas Raiders when he got into an alleged altercation with a 69-year-old truck driver.

Sanchez is facing a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges, as well as a civil suit.

CIVIL CASE

The attorneys for the alleged victim, Perry Tole, have filed a civil suit against Sanchez and his employer, the Fox Corporation, for damages and a jury trial.

According to court documents, the 69-year-old man suffered “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages” as a result of Sanchez’s actions.

The documents state that the Fox Corporation knew, or should have known, about Sanchez’s “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct,” and “failing to supervise him in a capacity as an employee.” The suit also accuses Fox of negligent hiring.

The plaintiff is seeking:

Compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial Punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial Costs and expenses of this action, including reasonable attorney’s fees Any other relief that the Court deems just and proper

MARION COUNTY PROSECUTORS CHARGE SANCHEZ WITH FELONY BATTERY

Sanchez, 38, was initially charged with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle after confronting Tole, a truck driver, in an alley early Saturday morning. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said prosecutors upgraded the battery charge once they became aware of the victim’s medical condition.

Sanchez now faces one felony battery charge that carries a sentence of one to six years in addition to the three misdemeanors.

According to an amended probable cause affidavit, Sanchez approached the truck driver, who works for a company servicing fryer oil at the Westin Hotel loading dock. Surveillance video shows Sanchez telling the driver he couldn’t park there and climbing into the truck cab without permission.

When Tole tried to call his manager, Sanchez reportedly blocked him from getting his phone. The situation escalated when Sanchez allegedly shoved the driver, who then reportedly pepper-sprayed Sanchez.

Tole told police he thought “this guy is trying to kill me” and pulled a knife, stabbing Sanchez multiple times during the fight. Tole said he was thrown into a dumpster and fell onto pallets on the ground. While on the ground, he said he could only see Sanchez’s feet coming at him, making him realize it was a “life-or-death situation.”

Tole said he somehow made it back to his feet and when Sanchez came at him again, he stabbed Sanchez “the last time.” Sanchez then looked at him with “a look of shock,” slowly turned around and fled north through the alley.

According to the affidavit, Tole suffered a severe laceration that penetrated all the way through his left cheek.

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009. He joined FOX Sports as a college football analyst in 2019 and moved to NFL games as an analyst in 2021.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.