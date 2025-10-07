Victim files civil suit against Mark Sanchez, Fox Corporation

Posted at 7:55 AM, October 7, 2025
Scripps News Indianapolis Scripps News Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (Scripps News Indianapolis) — The victim of an alleged altercation involving former NFL quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Mark Sanchez has filed a civil suit against him and his employer, the Fox Corporation, for damages and a jury trial.

According to court documents filed on Monday, 69-year-old Perry Tole has suffered “severe permanent disfigurement, loss of function, other physical injuries, emotional distress and other damages” as a result of Sanchez’s actions.

Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game

NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

MORE | Charges upgraded against Mark Sanchez in alleged altercation

The documents state that the Fox Corporation knew, or should have known, about Sanchez’s “unfitness as an employee, propensity for drinking and/or harmful conduct,” and “failing to supervise him in a capacity as an employee.” The suit also accuses Fox of negligent hiring.

The plaintiff is seeking:

  1. Compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at trial
  2. Punitive damages in an amount to be determined at trial
  3. Costs and expenses of this action, including reasonable attorney’s fees
  4. Any other relief that the Court deems just and proper

Sanchez, 38, was initially charged with battery resulting in injury, public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle after confronting Tole, a truck driver, in an alley early Saturday morning. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said prosecutors upgraded the battery charge once they became aware of the victim’s medical condition.

Sanchez now faces one felony battery charge that carries a sentence of one to six years in addition to the three misdemeanors.

“This was a situation that did not need to occur,” Mears said. “We are literally talking about people fighting over a parking space.”

Erik May, Tole’s attorney, told Scripps News Indianapolis that Tole is back home recovering and will require extensive medical care in the coming days, weeks and months. May said Tole’s speech and other functions have been affected by injuries to his mouth, jaw and face.

“He has worked his whole life,” May said. “It’s a heck of a thing to see somebody like that still working as hard as he was, and he’s hopeful to continue working someday. He’s a tough son of a gun.”

Court records show Sanchez posted a $300 bond after his arrest. He had an initial hearing scheduled for Tuesday; however, a judge granted a motion to waive the hearing, and it has been rescheduled for November 5.

Sanchez played 10 seasons in the NFL after being drafted fifth overall by the New York Jets in 2009. He joined FOX Sports as a college football analyst in 2019 and moved to NFL games as an analyst in 2021.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Indianapolis, an E.W. Scripps Company.

More In:

Related Stories

Mark Sanchez
play button

Presser: Charges Upgraded Against Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez is now facing a felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury for an alleged altercation. More

Mark Sanchez walks on the field before an NFL football game

Charges upgraded against Mark Sanchez in alleged altercation

UPDATE: Mark Sanchez is now facing a felony charge of battery resulting in serious bodily injury for an alleged altercation in Indianapolis. More

mark sanchez arrest details
play button

New Details in Mark Sanchez Stabbing Attack & Arrest

Mark Sanchez is due in court Tuesday for three misdemeanor charges following an alleged altercation in Indianapolis. More

TOP STORIES

Taylor Schabusiness in court
Splitscreen of 2 mugshots: an elderly woman and a middle-aged man