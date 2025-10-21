Mark Sanchez Gets Trial Date in Indiana Battery Case

Court records show Mark Sanchez will stand trial in Marion County, Indiana, on Dec. 11, 2025. Sanchez is facing a felony battery charge and three misdemeanor charges for an alleged altercation with a truck driver. (10/20/25) MORE

Assault, Celebrities on Trial

The victim of an alleged altercation involving Mark Sanchez has filed a civil suit against the ex-NFL QB and his current employer, Fox.

