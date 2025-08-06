Fraser Michael Bohm pleads not guilty to murder, manslaughter

LOS ANGELES (Court TV) — A California man accused in a fatal crash that killed four Pepperdine University sorority sisters pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday at his arraignment.

Fraser Michael Bohm was driving a BMW at speeds up to 104 mph in a 45 mph zone when he lost control of the vehicle on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, reported KABC.

Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart, all seniors and members of Alpha Phi sorority, died in the October 17, 2023, crash.

Bohm, then 22, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of murder and manslaughter in their deaths, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Court TV.

He made his first court appearance last month with his newly hired attorney, Alan Jackson, who previously represented Karen Read in her high-profile trial that ended in acquittals on murder and manslaughter charges earlier this year.

Bohm’s defense is expected to argue that he was fleeing a road rage incident at the time of the crash, though investigators have not confirmed this claim.

Bohm is due back in court for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 5.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.