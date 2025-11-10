Judge refuses to dismiss charges in crash that killed four Pepperdine students

VAN NUYS, Calif. (Court TV) — A judge refused to dismiss charges against the man accused of speeding and causing a crash that killed four sorority sisters.

Fraser Michael Bohm is charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Niamh Rolston, Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart, all students at Pepperdine University.

At a hearing on Monday, Judge Thomas Rubison found sufficient evidence to uphold the charges, despite the arguments of Bohm’s attorneys, KABC reported.

Bohm is represented by high-profile attorney Alan Jackson, who represented Karen Read in her criminal trial and continues to represent her in a civil trial she faces. In September, Jackson was unsuccessful in requesting that the judge lower Bohm’s bond so that he could afford representation more easily.

Bohm remains free on a $4 million bond pending trial.