Friend of Alexander brothers cleared in sexual assault case

MIAMI (Court TV/AP) — Prosecutors have dropped charges against a friend of the Alexander brothers who was accused of helping them rape a woman nearly a decade ago.

In December, Ohad Fisherman surrendered at the Miami-Dade County Courthouse on a charge of sexual battery by multiple perpetrators.

Investigators claimed Fisherman helped twins Alon and Oren Alexander rape a woman on Dec. 31, 2016, reported The Associated Press. Alon Alexander allegedly invited the woman to his Miami Beach apartment for a New Year’s Eve barbecue, sending her photos with people already in attendance. When she arrived, however, the only people present were the twins, Fisherman and two maids.

MORE | Friend of Alexander brothers surrenders in sexual assault case

The woman told police that the Alexanders and Fisherman took her into a bedroom, where Fisherman held her down while the twins took turns raping her. She said she was told not to tell anyone. That alleged assault is one of three allegations the Alexander twins face in Florida state court.

Fisherman’s trial was expected to begin Tuesday; however, prosecutors announced they were dropping the case after a final hearing.

In a statement obtained by Court TV, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in part,

“Part of the evidence learned by the State subsequent to the filing of this case was a Facebook post which included a video purportedly placing Fisherman on a boat cruising on the water in Miami Beach at sunset on New Year’s Eve 2016, very close in time to the sexual battery incident. Also, according to Facebook records, the video was posted around 9 pm that same night. After the prosecution disclosed this evidence to the defense, on July 2, 2025, Ohad Fisherman filed a Notice of Alibi with the court. In his filing, Fisherman claims that at the time of M.W.’s sexual battery, he was ‘on a boat in the water somewhere along the Intracoastal Waterway.’ The defendant’s presence at the scene of the crime is an essential element of proof and this video evidence casts doubt on that proof. Given the prosecution’s inability to conclusively disprove the alibi, we determined in good faith that we could not prove the case against Ohad Fisherman beyond and to the exclusion of all reasonable doubt, which is required by law.”

Rundle said the cases against Oren and Alon “remain pending” and unaffected by the dismissal of the charge against Fisherman.