Girlfriend arrested after body of missing man found in river

Posted at 1:34 PM, July 28, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff and Scripps News Cleveland Scripps News Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Scripps News Cleveland/Court TV) — An Ohio woman has been arrested for the death of her boyfriend, whose body was found in the Huron River months after he was reported missing.

A grand jury indicted Dy’mond Vaden, 32, on multiple charges last week, including murder and gross abuse of a corpse in the death of George Cox, Jr., 32, according to a news release.

An area of the Huron River where George Cox Jr.'s body was found

An area of the Huron River where George Cox Jr.’s body was found. (Scripps News Cleveland)

Cox was reported missing in November 2024. His family told investigators they last heard from him around October 19. During a wellness check at the home Cox shared with Vaden, officers found an empty apartment “with little to no furniture and what appeared to be blood on the floor.” Authorities said the blood was later identified as belonging to Cox.

Cox’s body was found on May 15 by two kayakers on the Huron River. His remains were wrapped in a bed sheet and bound with rope. Investigators said the bed sheet matched sheets found in their apartment while noting DNA evidence and phone records linked Vaden to the crime.

Vaden was arrested July 21 at a home she shared with 41-year-old Emmanuel McQueen, Jr. Authorities charged McQueen with a weapons charge.

Cox’s father released the following statement to Scripps News Cleveland following Vaden’s arrest:

“On behalf of myself and George’s entire family. We are grateful for the diligent effort, detective Kevin Caluhan, Cleveland missing person and homicide department put into getting answers in regards to my son‘s death so many people go missing And you don’t realize how many until you’re affected by it. I personally thought that we would never recover George, but we did and it appears that justice will prevail.”

Vaden is being held on a $1 million bond. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for August 2.

Scripps News Cleveland, an E.W. Scripps Company, contributed to this report.

