‘Go big or go home’: TX man allegedly confessed to wife’s murder

Posted at 12:57 PM, July 22, 2025
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (Court TV) — A Texas man accused of killing his wife allegedly told authorities, “Go big or go home,” when detailing the crime.

Charles Byrd, 49, is accused in the death of Angela Byrd. Court records show he’s charged with tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse; however, authorities said murder charges are possible pending an autopsy.

Charles Byrd is escorted by deputies

Charles Byrd is escorted by deputies on July 20, 2025. (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies found Angela’s decomposing body wrapped in plastic at their home on Saturday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. An arrest affidavit obtained by WOAI states Charles’ son called police after he confessed to killing Angela.

Charles was arrested Sunday after a one-day manhunt. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Charles confessed to deputies and detailed a “violent encounter” that occurred on June 16, which may have resulted in Angela’s death. Salazar noted that Charles told an investigator he had never committed a crime before and followed up with, “Go big or go home.”

In a video posted by the sheriff’s office, Charles tells a reporter he “had a mental break” when asked why he killed his wife. Charles also said, “Don’t let this accident define me.”

Charles is being held at the Bexar County Jail and will undergo a mental health evaluation.

