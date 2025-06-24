Hank Brennan Reacts To Karen Read Verdict | Opening Statements Podcast

Posted at 4:09 PM, June 24, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

On this episode with Julie Grant, Hank Brennan, who prosecuted Karen Read’s retrial, said in a statement to Court TV that he was ‘disappointed’ with the not guilty verdict.  Karen Read was charged with the death of her police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe. O’Keefe was found in the snow outside a friend’s house after a night of drinking. Plus, Barry Morphew faces charges again for his wife’s death.

Catch up on the case against Karen Read HERE.

This episode of the Opening Statements Podcast is hosted by Julie Grant, produced by Eric Goldson, and edited by Autumn Sewell.

