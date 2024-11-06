HI v. Denise Villa: Baby Medicine Manslaughter Trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (Court TV) — A Hawaii woman accused in the death of 7-month-old girl is standing trial five years later.

Denise Villa is charged with manslaughter for the overdose death of Abigail Lobisch. According to court documents, an autopsy revealed Lobisch had a fatal amount of diphenhydramine, commonly sold as Benadryl, in her system.

The child was under Villa’s care overnight when she died on Feb. 24, 2019. Villa was allegedly operating an unlicensed day care at her home at Aliamanu Military Reservation.

Lobisch’s blood stream had a level of 2,400 nanograms per milliliter, which is nearly double the amount that has been proven fatal in infants, according to Stars and Stripes.

Outside of the criminal case, Lobisch’s parents filed a lawsuit naming 10 defendants, including the United States. The lawsuit claims the defendants’ negligence led to Lobisch’s death, and that military police had shut the day care down multiple times before the child died, mostly based on calls placed by neighbors.

The girl’s mother, Anna Lobisch, told Military Times she wasn’t made aware of prior allegations against Villa until the day her daughter died.

Villa has been out on bail after posting a $200,000 bond, according to Hawaii News Now.