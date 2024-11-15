Verdict Reached in Baby Medicine Manslaughter Trial

- Watch Live
After seven hours of deliberations, the jury in Dixie Denise Villa's trial have reached a verdict. Villa is charged with manslaughter for the death of Abigail Lobisch. Prosecutors say the infant was given a fatal dose of Benadryl. (11/15/24) MORE
