IWAK Finale Banner

Verdict Reached in Baby Medicine Manslaughter Trial

After seven hours of deliberations, the jury in Dixie Denise Villa's trial have reached a verdict. Villa is charged with manslaughter for the death of Abigail Lobisch. Prosecutors say the infant was given a fatal dose of Benadryl. (11/15/24) MORE

Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

prosecutor holds up tree cutting, Jose Ibarra sits in court

Bloody Tree Cutting, Cut Clothing Entered into Evidence

Dixie Villa verdict

Verdict Reached in Baby Medicine Manslaughter Trial

Young woman sits at defense table looking skeptical.

Dr.: Driver Killed Her Baby After Someone Threw a Dirty Shirt at Her

split screen shows jose ibarra and police officer

UGA Police Officer Testifies to Finding Laken Riley's Body

Grey-haired, middle-aged female doctor on the witness stand.

Dr.: Driver Was a Paranoid, Delusional Polygamist Who Rejected Medicine

prosecutor holds airpod in her hand

Laken Riley's Roommate Describes Finding AirPod

split screen shows woman testifying and Jose Ibarra

'I Had My Own Concerns': Laken Riley's Roommate Testifies

jose ibarra appears in court

Prosecutor: Laken Riley 'Fought For Her Life, For Her Dignity'

the menendez brothers

Newly Elected LA DA Speaks Out on Menendez Brothers Case

defense attorney gives closing dixie denise villa's trial

Dixie Denise Villa's Defense Says There's 'Reasonable Doubt'

exhibit in dixie denise villa trial

Prosecution: Abby's Death is Dixie Denise Villa's 'Price to Bear'

Karen Read Motions Hearing

Karen Read Attends Motions Hearing, Seeks to Postpone Re-Trial

MORE VIDEOS