High school senior murdered woman asleep in bed in random attack, prosecutors say

SALEM, Mass. (Court TV) — A high school senior has been ordered to be held at a state mental hospital without bail after his arrest for allegedly killing a stranger asleep in her bed.

Anthony DeMayo, 18, is charged with murder and home invasion in the death of 69-year-old Janet Swallow, who was found in her Danvers home by police on Thursday.

DeMayo was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon in Lynn, Massachusetts, after someone called 911 to report a person walking around with a knife. “it was like a 6-inch blade, and he was just swinging his arm around, and then he just started stabbing all the bushes,” 911 caller Ashley O’Brien told WCVB. “It looked like he was pretending the bushes were a person. It was like he was practicing. It was the most bizarre thing I have ever seen.”

Responding officers described the suspect as behaving erratically and took him to the hospital. While in custody, DeMayo allegedly told officers that he had killed a woman the night before in Danvers, Massachusetts, prosecutors said in court on Friday.

In court documents reviewed by The Boston Globe, DeMayo allegedly told officers that “he planned on committing this act for a long time, and wanted to kill someone for a long time.” He further admitted to climbing into the victim’s home by ripping a screen off her window before going into her bedroom and stabbing her in the neck, the paper reported. “After the knife became stuck, he pulled her off the bed and onto the floor,” the documents say.

At a news conference announcing the arrest, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker described the murder as random, saying there was no connection between DeMayo and Swallow.

Forensic psychologist Joyce Perrotta testified at DeMayo’s arraignment that she evaluated him during an hour-long interview. She described the teenager as presenting “with depressive symptoms, including depressive affect, anhedonia and suicidal ideation. Indication is these symptoms have existed for some time.”

Dr. Perrotta recommended DeMayo be sent to Bridgewater State Hospital. “I have concerns about his rational understanding that the potential impact of his current functioning upon his legal decision-making,” she told the court. At the hospital, DeMayo will be further evaluated ahead of his next court date.

DeMayo was described by investigators as a senior at Bishop Fenwick High School, a private school in Peabody, Mass.