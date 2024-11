Dubbed “honor killings” by the national media, the murder of two teenage sisters, Amina and Sarah Said, near Dallas, Texas, sparked a nationwide manhunt for the prime suspect: their father, Yaser Said. Now, for the first time since his conviction, Said breaks his silence to David Scott about the night he fatally shot his daughters, the events leading up to the tragedy, and how he managed to evade capture for over a decade.

