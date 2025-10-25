Interview with a Killer season 3 banner

IA v. Hamza Smajlovic: Move Out Murder Trial

Posted at 10:00 AM, October 25, 2025
Court TV Staff Court TV Staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man is facing life in prison if convicted of shooting his girlfriend’s parents, killing one and critically injuring the other.

Hamza Smajlovic booking photo

FILE – Hamza Smajlovic booking photo. (Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa)

Hamza Smajlovic, 25, has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, attempted murder and domestic assault in connection with the November 1, 2024, shooting that killed Ruth Robison, 45, and critically injured her husband, Tony.

According to police, the Robisons were at the Des Moines home helping their daughter, Jasmyne Robison, pack her belongings when Smajlovic allegedly opened fire.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the Des Moines Register, both Ruth and Tony were shot in the head.

Jasmyne, who lived at the home with Smajlovic, was not injured in the shooting.

Smajlovic’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 27.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

