IA v. Huston Danker: Lover’s Words Murder Trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man is standing trial for his alleged role in the murder of his lover’s husband, one month after her conviction.

Huston Danker is charged with first-degree murder for “acting in concert” with Karina Cooper to kill Ryan Cooper. According to testimony during Karina’s trial, Ryan was found with two gunshot wounds to his face in their Traer home on June 18, 2021. A deputy noted Ryan’s body was in a recliner and Karina was sitting on top of him. The couple’s three children were also in the home. Deputies found no gun at the scene but did recover a .22 shell casing.

Karina was arrested in February 2024. She was convicted of first-degree murder in July and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole at her sentencing. Prosecutors in Karina’s case argued she and Danker were having an affair and plotted to kill Ryan to collect $500,000 in life insurance.

Karina testified about how their relationship evolved from her cutting Danker’s hair to exchanging messages on Snapchat and having sex in February 2021. Karina claimed she cut off in-person contact with Danker because she felt “disgusted” and fearful of jeopardizing her marriage. Karina insisted Danker acted alone to kill Ryan; however, messages entered into evidence showed the lovers communicating just before Ryan’s murder, including a message from Danker about “remember[ing] those shell casings” about an hour before Karina called 911.

Danker was subpoenaed to testify at Karina’s trial, but advised through his attorney that he would invoke the Fifth Amendment if called. The jury saw his June 18, 2021, police interview, in which he denied having an affair with Karina and said their relationship was like a “gay best friend.”

Danker’s trial is scheduled to begin on August 12.