Huston Danker: Relationship With Karina Cooper Like A 'Gay Best Friend'

On day 3 in Karina Cooper's murder trial, the jury saw Huston Danker's June 18, 2021, interview with law enforcement. Prosecutors allege Karina and Danker were having an affair and plotted to kill Ryan Cooper to collect $500,000 in life insurance. (7 MORE

Killer Spouses, Love Triangles, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

huston danker police interview

Huston Danker: Relationship With Karina Cooper Like A 'Gay Best Friend'

kirstie seda and karina cooper

'She Was Lying': Karina Cooper's Friends Noticed Change In Behavior

Jon Turbett testifies

Investigator: Karina Cooper Claimed Marriage Was Healthy, Denied Affair

Karina Cooper day 2 graphic

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

Karina Cooper Police Interview

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Police Interview of Defendant Karina Cooper

graphic showing google search history

Huston Danker's Google Searches Include 'Best Ways To Kill Somebody'

Widow’s Words Murder Trial Day 1

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Day 1 Recap

snapchat conversation

'Remember Those Casings': Karina Cooper's Texts With Huston Danker

Barry Morphew smiles in court

Barry Morphew Smiles Big At First Court Appearance

Karina Cooper

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Jurors Watch Deputy Bodycam Video

Karina Cooper prosecution opening statements

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Karina Cooper in court

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Karina Cooper's Hysterical 911 Call

MORE VIDEOS