IA v. Karina Cooper: Widow’s Words Murder Trial

TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa woman is facing life in prison without parole if convicted of murdering her husband.

According to an affidavit, Ryan Cooper was found with two gunshot wounds to his face in their Traer home on June 28, 2021. A deputy noted Ryan’s body was in a recliner and his wife, Karina Cooper, was sitting on top of him. The couple’s three children were also in the home.

Deputies found no gun at the scene but did recover a .22 shell casing.

The case went unsolved for nearly three years until Karina was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in February 2024. Two months later, co-defendant Huston Danker was also arrested on a first-degree murder charge for “acting in concert” with Karina to kill Ryan. Danker is currently scheduled to go to trial in August.

Authorities have not stated the connection between Karina and Danker. An affidavit states multiple search warrants and interviews took place throughout the investigation and Karina “told two witnesses she wanted Ryan dead and could shoot him in the face.”

Karina’s trial begins July 1 with jury selection.