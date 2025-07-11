Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

After more than three hours of deliberations, the jury reaches a verdict in Karina Cooper's trial, where she is charged with the murder of her husband, Ryan, who prosecutors say she had threatened before he was shot and killed. (7/11/25)  MORE

Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Watch the Verdict!

Prosecution: Evidence Shows Karina Cooper 'Shot Ryan Cooper in the Face'

Karina Cooper's Defense Points To Missing Messages

Donna Adelson Appears In Court For Motions Hearing

Prosecution: Karina Cooper's Story Is 'Insulting,' 'Ridiculous'

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 6 Recap

Karina Cooper Admits Lying To Police During Questioning

Karina Cooper Calls Huston Danker Relationship An 'Online Fantasy'

Karina Cooper: Huston Danker Was Jealous Of My Marriage

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Gregory Moore Agrees To GPS Monitoring While On Bond

Crystal Rogers' Daughter Reacts To Brooks Houck's Guilty Verdict

