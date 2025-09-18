Karina Cooper faces sentencing in husband’s murder

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa woman convicted of murdering her husband with her lover faces life in prison without parole at her sentencing Friday.

In July, Karina Cooper was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Ryan Cooper. According to testimony, Ryan was found with two gunshot wounds to his face in their Traer home on June 18, 2021. A deputy noted Ryan’s body was in a recliner and Karina was sitting on top of him. The couple’s three children were also in the home.

The case went unsolved for nearly three years until Karina was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in February 2024. Two months later, co-defendant Huston Danker was also arrested on a first-degree murder charge for “acting in concert” with Karina to kill Ryan. Danker pleaded guilty moments before jury selection began in his trial last month.

Prosecutors in Karina’s case argued she and Danker were having an affair and plotted to kill Ryan to collect $500,000 in life insurance. Karina testified about how their relationship evolved from her cutting Danker’s hair to exchanging messages on Snapchat and having sex in February 2021. Karina claimed she cut off in-person contact with Danker because she felt “disgusted” and fearful of jeopardizing her marriage.

Karina insisted Danker acted alone to kill Ryan; however, messages entered into evidence showed the lovers communicating just before Ryan’s murder, including a message from Danker about “remember[ing] those shell casings” about an hour before Karina called 911.

Iowa law mandates a sentence of life in prison without parole for Karina. Ahead of sentencing, the judge is expected to hear the defense’s arguments for a new trial.