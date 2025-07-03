Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Police Interview of Defendant Karina Cooper

The jury listens to a taped police interview with Karina Cooper on the day Ryan Cooper was murdered. Karina denies anything between her and Huston Danker, whom prosecutors allege conspired to kill Ryan to collect his life insurance policy. (7/3/25) MORE

