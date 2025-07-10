Forensic Expert Discusses Snapchat Messages Between Cooper and Danker

The state's rebuttal witness Detective Tiffany Lord, a digital forensics investigator, testifies about the Snapchat communication between Karina Cooper and Huston Danker on the night Ryan Cooper was killed. (7/10/25) MORE

Killer Spouses, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

witness testifying in Cooper

Forensic Expert Discusses Snapchat Messages Between Cooper and Danker

female defendant on the stand

Karina Cooper Denied Having Affair With Huston Danker To Police

Karina Cooper testifies in court

Karina Cooper Admits Lying To Police During Questioning

female defendant testifying

Karina Cooper Says She Was 'Being Threatened' by Huston Danker

Karina Cooper cries in court

Karina Cooper Calls Huston Danker Relationship An 'Online Fantasy'

female defendant on the stand

Karina Cooper: Huston Talked About Killing Ryan 'Several Times'

Karina Cooper testifies

Karina Cooper: Huston Danker Was Jealous Of My Marriage

graphic for day 5 Karina Cooper trial

Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 5 Recap

Criminalist witness testifying in court

Hart: 'Shots Were Fired From Ruger 10/22 Rifle' That Killed Ryan Cooper

Crime scene investigator testifies in trial.

Scene Investigator Describes Evidence Found at Karina Cooper's Home

side by side of witness testifying and female defendant

Witness Describes Firearms Given to Him By Huston Danker

karina cooper day 4

IA v. Karina Cooper: Key Moments from Day 4

MORE VIDEOS