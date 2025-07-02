Widow’s Words Murder Trial: Jurors Watch Deputy Bodycam Video

- Watch Live
Jurors are shown bodycam footage of Deputy Kyle Fangman as he arrives at the crime scene. Ryan Cooper was found shot to death in their Iowa home in June 2021. His wife, Karina Cooper, was arrested nearly three years later. (7/2/25)
