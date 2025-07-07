Widow's Words Murder Trial: Day 2 Recap

- Watch Live
Crime scene photos and messages exchanged between Karina Cooper and Huston Danker were shown to the jury, along with Google searches. Cooper is charged with the murder of her husband, who was shot to death in their home. (7/7/25) MORE
