Huston Danker to be sentenced in killing of Karina Cooper’s husband

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Court TV) — An Iowa man faces life in prison without parole after pleading guilty to acting with his lover to murder her husband.

In August, Huston Danker pleaded guilty moments before his trial began to a charge of first-degree murder for “acting in concert” with Karina Cooper to kill Ryan Cooper.

Last month, Karina was sentenced to life in prison without parole after a jury convicted her of first-degree murder. Prosecutors in Karina’s case argued she and Danker were having an affair and plotted to kill Ryan to collect $500,000 in life insurance.

According to testimony during Karina’s trial, Ryan was found with two gunshot wounds to his face in their Traer home on June 18, 2021. A deputy noted Ryan’s body was in a recliner and Karina was sitting on top of him. The couple’s three children were also in the home. Deputies found no gun at the scene but did recover a .22 shell casing.

Karina testified about how their relationship evolved from her cutting Danker’s hair to exchanging messages on Snapchat and having sex in February 2021. Karina claimed she cut off in-person contact with Danker because she felt “disgusted” and fearful of jeopardizing her marriage. Karina insisted Danker acted alone to kill Ryan; however, messages entered into evidence showed the lovers communicating just before Ryan’s murder, including a message from Danker about “remember[ing] those shell casings” about an hour before Karina called 911.

Danker was subpoenaed to testify at Karina’s trial, but advised through his attorney that he would invoke the Fifth Amendment if called. The jury saw his June 18, 2021, police interview, in which he denied having an affair with Karina and said their relationship was like a “gay best friend.”

Danker is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Oct. 3.