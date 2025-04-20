Inside Week 1 of Lori Daybell’s Trial | On the Record Podcast

On the Record with Cody Thomas breaks down each day of testimony in the Lori Vallow Daybell conspiracy trial, highlighting key moments, witness testimony, and courtroom drama as it unfolds. Week one of Lori Daybell’s trial delivered explosive testimony and emotional moments from the people who knew Charles Vallow best. From a failed intervention and cryptic texts to spiritual “castings” and claims of possession, prosecutors laid the foundation for their case: that Lori’s doomsday beliefs weren’t just extreme… they were deadly. In this episode, we break down the biggest moments from the first week in court: Opening statements that painted a picture of calculated murder Testimony from Charles’ sister and girlfriend—each revealing his growing fears Lori’s brother Adam, who tried to stage an intervention before it was too late Spiritual witnesses who described Lori’s claims of “zombies” and needing to “cast out dark spirits” From the courtroom tension to the unraveling of Lori’s inner circle, we’re diving deep into what this week revealed about the tangled timeline—and Lori’s possible motive.

To catch up on the facts, CLICK HERE.

On the Record with Cody Thomas is hosted by Cody Thomas and produced and edited by Beth Hemphill and Autumn Sewell.