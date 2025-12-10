Investigation underway after Ark. mother, twin children found dead

BONANZA, Ark. (Court TV) — An investigation is underway after an Arkansas mother and her twin children were found dead inside their home during a welfare check, authorities said.

Charity Beallis, 40, and her twin children were found deceased on Dec. 3 after deputies with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a home on Dora Road in Bonanza, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The Sebastian County Coroner’s Office is conducting autopsies to determine the causes of death. In a statement, investigators said the three victims all had gunshot wounds. The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Beallis’ father, Randy Powell, told KNWA that his daughter was a devoted mother.

The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the case to contact their office at 479-783-1051.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.