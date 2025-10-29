Irish firefighter Terence Crosbie faces sentencing for rape in Boston

BOSTON (Court TV) — An Irish firefighter convicted of raping a woman in Boston faces up to 20 years in prison at his sentencing Thursday.

Last week, a jury found 39-year-old Terence Crosbie guilty of a single charge of rape. Crosbie, a Dublin firefighter, was visiting Boston with fellow firefighters to walk in the St. Patrick’s Day parade when the March 15, 2024, attack occurred.

The verdict came during Crosbie’s second trial. A mistrial was declared back in June after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict, according to Boston.com.

At trial, the victim testified she had consensual sex with Crosbie’s roommate, another firefighter named Liam O’Brien. The woman testified that they fell asleep in separate beds, and she later awoke to Crosbie raping her. Prosecutors argued surveillance video showed Crosbie in the room at the time the woman says she was raped.

Crosbie took the stand to deny the rape allegations. He admitted to entering the hotel room but denied any physical contact with the victim.

A rape kit was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital, and DNA experts testified that while DNA from two males was found in a swab, the results didn’t contain enough DNA to identify their source.

Crosbie has been in custody since his arrest in March 2024.

Following the verdict, Crosbie’s attorneys told Court TV their client’s wife and family stand behind him and believe he is innocent. They also intend to appeal the verdict after Thursday’s sentencing.