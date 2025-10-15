MA v. Terence Crosbie: Firefighter Rape Trial

BOSTON (Court TV) — An Irish man is standing trial for a second time on charges that he raped a woman in a Boston hotel.

Terence Crosbie, 38, is charged with rape in the alleged March 15, 2024, incident. Crosbie, a firefighter in Dublin, was visiting Boston with fellow firefighters to walk in the St. Patrick’s Day parade when the alleged rape occurred, prosecutors said.

Crosbie’s first trial ended in a mistrial after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in June, according to Boston.com.

During Crosbie’s first trial, the alleged victim testified that she had consensual sex with another firefighter named Liam O’Brien, who was rooming with Crosbie, reported The Boston Globe. The woman testified that they fell asleep in separate beds, and she later awoke to Crosbie raping her. Prosecutors argued surveillance video shows Crosbie in the room at the time the woman says she was raped.

According to an arrest report obtained by Court TV, Crosbie admitted to entering the room but denied any physical contact or interaction with the woman.

A rape kit was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital, and two DNA experts reportedly testified that while DNA from two males was found in a swab, the results didn’t contain enough DNA to identify their source, reported The Boston Globe.

Crosbie has reportedly been in custody on a $50,000 bail at the Suffolk County Jail since his arrest. Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16.