MA v. Terence Crosbie: Firefighter Rape Trial

Posted at 8:57 AM, October 15, 2025
Ivy Brown Ivy Brown

BOSTON (Court TV) — An Irish man is standing trial for a second time on charges that he raped a woman in a Boston hotel.

Terence Crosbie, 38, is charged with rape in the alleged March 15, 2024, incident. Crosbie, a firefighter in Dublin, was visiting Boston with fellow firefighters to walk in the St. Patrick’s Day parade when the alleged rape occurred, prosecutors said.

Terence Crosbie.

This booking photo provided by the Boston Police Department shows Terence Crosbie. (Boston Police Department)

Crosbie’s first trial ended in a mistrial after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict in June, according to Boston.com.

During Crosbie’s first trial, the alleged victim testified that she had consensual sex with another firefighter named Liam O’Brien, who was rooming with Crosbie, reported The Boston Globe. The woman testified that they fell asleep in separate beds, and she later awoke to Crosbie raping her. Prosecutors argued surveillance video shows Crosbie in the room at the time the woman says she was raped.

According to an arrest report obtained by Court TV, Crosbie admitted to entering the room but denied any physical contact or interaction with the woman.

A rape kit was performed at Massachusetts General Hospital, and two DNA experts reportedly testified that while DNA from two males was found in a swab, the results didn’t contain enough DNA to identify their source, reported The Boston Globe.

Crosbie has reportedly been in custody on a $50,000 bail at the Suffolk County Jail since his arrest. Opening statements are scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 16.

More In:

Related Stories

bionca ellis appears in court

OH v. Bionca Ellis: Toddler Stabbed Murder Trial

UPDATE: Bionca Ellis is facing 10 felony charges, including murder and attempted murder, in the June 2024 death of Julian Wood. More

file photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs in a white tux
play button

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Could Get Up to a Year Shaved Off His Sentence

Diddy could get his 4 year prison sentence for prostitution-related charges cut by up to a year. Judge Subramanian recommended the Federal Bureau of Prisons'... More

gracia sisters abuse
play button

Sisters Accused of Torturing, Sexually Abusing Preteen

The 12-year-old girl told police the sisters took her to live with them after an uncle sexually abused her. More

TOP STORIES

Terence Crosbie.
Victim impact statements are read in the Murder of Harmony Montgomery Trial. Prosecutors are asking a judge to send Adam Montgomery to prison for 56 years to life at his sentencing.