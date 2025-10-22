Prosecutor Defends Alleged Victim's Credibility in Crosbie Rape Case

- Watch Live
Lawyer Erin Murphy argued the alleged victim was reliable despite defense claims of drunkenness, citing surveillance video, DNA evidence, and the alleged victim's coherent account of events as proof supporting rape charges against Crosbie. (10/22/25) MORE
