ER Doctor Says Alleged Victim Had No Redness on Neck, Swelling or Bruising

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- License Trials
- Find Us
More results...
ER doctor, Dr. Lindsay Walsh, takes the stand in Terence Crosbie's trial, saying the alleged victim had 'no redness on her neck, swelling or bruising.' Crosbie is accused of rape while visiting Boston for the St. Patrick's Day parade in 2024. (10/16/ MORE
Do you want to continue watching?