Irish firefighter denies rape allegations in Boston courtroom

BOSTON (Court TV) — Dublin firefighter Terence Crosbie took the witness stand in his own defense, denying he sexually assaulted a woman in a Boston hotel room during St. Patrick’s Day weekend 2024.

The 38-year-old defendant testified in his retrial on rape charges, telling jurors his version of events from the night of March 15, 2024, at the Omni Parker House hotel. Crosbie was in Boston with fellow Irish firefighters to participate in the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade when the alleged incident occurred.

During his testimony, Crosbie acknowledged entering hotel room 610 where the alleged victim was sleeping, but denied any sexual contact with her.

The defendant described his interactions at the Black Rose bar earlier that night, where the alleged victim had met his roommate, Liam O’Brien.

When questioned about his presence in the hotel room, Crosbie maintained he did not touch the woman. He explained his decision to undress in the room but insisted no physical contact occurred between them.

The firefighter’s testimony addressed the timeline prosecutors established through hotel surveillance footage and keycard records. Video evidence showed Crosbie sitting in a chair on the sixth floor until approximately 1:55 a.m., when keycard activity was recorded at the room door.

Crosbie testified about his state of intoxication that night, acknowledging he had consumed significant amounts of alcohol during the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. He described gaps in his memory while maintaining his innocence regarding the assault allegations.

The defendant also addressed his attempt to change his flight departure from March 19 to March 16, the day after the alleged assault. He testified that he wanted to return home when asked about his reasons for wanting to leave Boston earlier than initially planned.

During cross-examination, prosecutors pressed Crosbie on inconsistencies between his testimony and statements he made to police during his arrest at Logan International Airport.

Crosbie’s testimony came after the Commonwealth presented evidence, including DNA analysis, surveillance video, and testimony from the alleged victim. The defendant’s decision to take the stand represented a crucial moment in his defense strategy.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in June when jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

