Jail: Sarah Boone altered clothing with staples

ORLANDO, Fla. (Court TV) — Days after appearing at a hearing unrestrained for the first time, Sarah Boone is accused of hiding staples in her clothes.

Boone is charged with the murder of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres Jr., who died after he was zipped inside a suitcase during a night of drinking. Boone, who faces a potential life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder, is representing herself after a judge ruled she had forfeited her right to counsel.

Inmate behavior notes from the Orange County Jail reviewed by Court TV reveal that on Aug. 14, when Boone last appeared in court, “it was discovered … that Boone had altered her county-issued blues with staples [along] the seam of her pants legs.” The notes say that Boone was told the clothes were considered contraband and was issued new pants after she was “counseled for this negative behavior.”

MORE | ‘Unprepared’ Sarah Boone weighs clothing options at hearing

Aug. 14 was the first hearing where Boone appeared in court with her hands unrestrained. Judge Michael Kraynick had previously granted Boone’s motion not to wear handcuffs in court so she could better take notes. Jail officials said Boone will wear leg shackles during the hearings.

Staples are also mentioned in notes from Aug. 17, after Boone had “an interview with a professional visitor.” Jail officials found staples and paper clips in the mail. Officers said about the incident, “During the search, Inmate Boone became argumentative and questioning staff why [her] property was being searched. I explained to inmate Boone that she is subject to search at any time, inmate was not receptive.”

The notes from the jail also indicate that Boone has been using a laptop and USB drive frequently as she works to prepare for her upcoming trial. Jail staff noted Boone’s continued displeasure at not being able to access the internet, as well as issues with keeping the laptop sufficiently charged for use.

Boone has struggled with self-representation since the judge ordered she would be pro se following eight attorneys’ withdrawals from her case. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 7.