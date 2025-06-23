Jason Levesque sentenced for assault in neighbor’s shooting

ROCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man convicted of assault after shooting his neighbor was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison on Monday.

In March, Jason Levesque was acquitted of attempted murder in the shooting of Kyle Violette; however, a jury convicted him of the lesser charge of first-degree assault.

Prosecutors argued Levesque shot Violette six times during an altercation over snow plowing. Prosecutor Joachim Barth told the jury that Violette’s behavior was non-threatening when he approached Levesque unarmed on April 4, 2024. Defense attorney Mark Sisti argued Levesque thought he was in imminent danger, portraying Violette as “unstable” and “out of control.”

Levesque testified at trial that he acted in self-defense, saying Violette had threatened him and his family more than once.

In a statement read by a victim’s advocate, Violette’s daughter asked for a sentence that “brings justice and relief” to the family. Violette’s girlfriend, Angela LaChance, said, “There has to be justice for Kyle because he deserves it.”

Victim Kyle Violette also gave an impact statement, saying he “had no intentions of harming” anyone that night and Levesque tried to “execute” him in front of his family. Violette said, “I hope you sentence this man to a place where he will learn you don’t get to pick who he lives next to.” Violette also called Levesque a “coward” for his actions in front of their daughters, who witnessed the shooting.

The prosecution asked for the maximum sentence for Levesque, saying, “This offense embodies multiple ongoing acts of violence.” Barth also cited prior misdemeanor charges against Leveque.

The defense argued it was an “isolated incident” and “out of character” for Levesque, saying he “did a terrible act, but he is not a terrible person.” Sisti told the judge that Levesque asked him to request a sentence of five to 10 years, understanding the “seriousness” of the case.

The judge sentenced Levesque to 10 to 20 years in prison with one year of the minimum suspended; he can earn credit for up to 180 days of time served while incarcerated through the completion of specific programs. The judge cited Violette’s “horrific injuries” and the harm to Violette and his family. The judge also said Levesque had “numerous options” when Violette turned and walked away.