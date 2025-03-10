NH v. Jason Levesque: Bad Blood Shooting Trial

Posted at 1:51 PM, March 10, 2025 and last updated 11:09 AM, March 10, 2025
ROCHESTER, N.H. (Court TV) — A New Hampshire man accused of shooting his neighbor is facing life in prison if convicted at trial.

Jason Levesque allegedly shot Kyle Violette six times on April 4, 2024, in an altercation over snow plowing. He’s facing multiple charges, including attempted murder.

Jason Levesque mugshot

FILE – Jason Levesque (Rochester NH Police Department)

Court documents obtained by Foster’s Daily Democrat allege Levesque shot his neighbor after Violette threatened to kill him if any of the snow Levesque was plowing ended up on his property. Police said video shows Levesque shooting Violette five more times after he fell to the ground. Their daughters reportedly witnessed the altercation.

The shooting left Violette severely injured. Following a bail hearing for Levesque, he told reporters he still has bullets in his body that cannot be safely removed.

At the hearing, Levesque’s attorney said he acted in self-defense after Violette threatened him and his family.

Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday, March 12.

