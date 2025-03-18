Detective: Levesque Suggested Exhaustion Led to Him Shooting Neighbor

Detective Jacob Garstin, who interviewed defendant Jason Levesque after he shot Kyle Violette, said Levesque "expressed" that if he wasn't so tired, their altercation might have had a different "outcome." (3/18/25) MORE

Assault, Self-Defense

Latest Videos

jason levesque in court

Detective: Levesque Suggested Exhaustion Led to Him Shooting Neighbor

attorneys in court

Cyber Attack Forces Delay In Bad Blood Shooting Trial

Woman holds bunny

Jason Levesque's Daughter Testifies With Emotional Support Bunny

hotel video of diddy allegedly assaulting cassie

Diddy's Defense Claims CNN Altered Cassie Assault Video

female witness testifies

Kyle Violette's Girlfriend Emotionally Recalls Shooting

teen girl on witness stand

Violette's Teen Daughter Sobs Recalling Seeing Levesque Shoot Dad

mark sisti opening statement

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Defense Opening Statement

prosecution opening statement in jason levesque trial

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Bad Blood Shooting Jury View

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Jury Set to View Crime Scene Before Openings

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Cody at Touchscreen

Touchscreen: Inside the Video Showing Teen Fights in Detention

white-haired judge on the bench looks straight at the camera.

Judge: Morgan Geyser Does Not Pose a Risk to the Public

MORE VIDEOS