Violette's Teen Daughter Sobs Recalling Seeing Levesque Shoot Dad

Jason Levesque is charged with attempted murder and assault for shooting Kyle Violette. Violette's daughter, Kyndra, cried as surveillance video was played in which gunfire could be heard, along with the screams of Kyndra and her mom. (3/12/25) MORE

Assault, Murder & Mayhem

Latest Videos

teen girl on witness stand

Violette's Teen Daughter Sobs Recalling Seeing Levesque Shoot Dad

mark sisti opening statement

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Defense Opening Statement

prosecution opening statement in jason levesque trial

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Bad Blood Shooting Jury View

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Jury Set to View Crime Scene Before Openings

Photo of a prison inmate with a graphic that says: PICKLE BRAWL

Scott Peterson Attacked While Playing Pickleball in Prison

Cody at Touchscreen

Touchscreen: Inside the Video Showing Teen Fights in Detention

white-haired judge on the bench looks straight at the camera.

Judge: Morgan Geyser Does Not Pose a Risk to the Public

courtroom shot where you can see the backs of 2 people's heads.

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Speaks Out In Court

pencil drawing

Witness: Morgan Geyser Sent Drawings, Postcards That Were Sold

young male defendant talks to his lawyer

Adam Montgomery Appeals Conviction in Death of Daughter

Splitscreen: 2 young Black men.

A$AP Relli Moves Forward With Civil Assault Lawsuit Against A$AP Rocky

Young woman with glasses and a sweater and a collared shirt

Slender Man Stabbing: Morgan Geyser Could Be Released Next Month

MORE VIDEOS