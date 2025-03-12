Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Defense Opening Statement

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Defense attorney Mark Sisti tells the jury that Jason Levesque believed he was in imminent danger and Kyle Violette "got what he deserved," asking the jury how they would react in Levesque's situation. (3/12/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?