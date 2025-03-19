Jason Levesque: "I Blanked Out When I Fired the First Shot"

- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
- Watch Live
- Crime & Trial News
- Videos
- Podcasts
- Legendary Trials
- Shows
- Where to Watch
More results...
More results...
More results...
Jason Levesque watches footage of the shooting, saying he felt Kyle Violette 'was going to harm my family,' and that he 'blanked out' when he fired the first shot. Levesque is accused of shooting Violette, in an argument over snow plowing. (3/19/25) MORE
Do you want to continue watching?