Jason Levesque: "I Blanked Out When I Fired the First Shot"

Jason Levesque watches footage of the shooting, saying he felt Kyle Violette 'was going to harm my family,' and that he 'blanked out' when he fired the first shot. Levesque is accused of shooting Violette, in an argument over snow plowing. (3/19/25) MORE

Jason Levesque video

Jason Levesque: "I Blanked Out When I Fired the First Shot"

jason levesque in court

Detective: Levesque Suggested Exhaustion Led to Him Shooting Neighbor

attorneys in court

Cyber Attack Forces Delay In Bad Blood Shooting Trial

Woman holds bunny

Jason Levesque's Daughter Testifies With Emotional Support Bunny

female witness testifies

Kyle Violette's Girlfriend Emotionally Recalls Shooting

teen girl on witness stand

Violette's Teen Daughter Sobs Recalling Seeing Levesque Shoot Dad

mark sisti opening statement

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Defense Opening Statement

prosecution opening statement in jason levesque trial

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Prosecution Opening Statement

Bad Blood Shooting Jury View

Bad Blood Shooting Trial: Jury Set to View Crime Scene Before Openings

Bad Blood Shooting Trial

NH v. Jason Levesque: Bad Blood Shooting Trial

