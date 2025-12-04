Jennifer Gledhill, charged in missing husband’s death, in court

SALT LAKE CITY (Scripps News Salt Lake City) — A Utah woman accused of killing her husband as he slept in their home in 2024 appeared in court Thursday for a brief hearing to set future dates in her case.

Immediately after she walked into the courtroom, Jennifer Gledhill looked toward the gallery and said hello to someone. She then stood next to her lawyer for the short, 3-minute hearing before being escorted out.

Prosecutors and Gledhill’s defense team agreed to return to court on January 29 for a pre-trial conference.

Gledhill was charged last year with murder and obstruction of justice in the 2024 death of her husband, Matthew Johnson, weeks after he failed to show up for work as a member of the Utah National Guard.

Johnson’s body has yet to be found despite an ongoing search across large parts of the state. The 51-year-old was last seen on September 20, 2024, with Gledhill reporting him missing days later.

Thursday, the Cottonwood Heights Police Department stated to Scripps News Salt Lake City that the search for Johnson’s body has not been abandoned, saying, “We are still looking. Focusing on northern areas. Our investigation led us to that area during the initial phases of our investigation, so we will continue our efforts in that green space.”

Johnson’s pickup truck was found near the couple’s Cottonwood Heights home.

The couple, who have three children, were reportedly considering a divorce and had been fighting in the days leading up to Johnson’s disappearance.