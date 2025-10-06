Judge considers tossing Amish man’s confession in murder case

POMEROY, Ohio (Court TV) — A judge is weighing whether to suppress a detailed confession from an Amish teenager accused of raping and murdering a woman in their rural Ohio community, after defense attorneys argued he didn’t understand his Miranda rights.

Samuel Hochstetler, 18, faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, rape and kidnapping, in the March 12 death of Rosanna Kinsinger, 28, who was found dead in her trailer home near Rutland. During a recent motion hearing, Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Michael Barr heard arguments about whether Hochstetler’s recorded confession should be allowed at trial.

Defense attorney Kirk McVay argued that Hochstetler, who has limited formal education and speaks Pennsylvania Dutch as his primary language, was confused about his constitutional rights when he confessed to killing Kinsinger during what he described as a sexual encounter. McVay emphasized that his client’s Amish upbringing and language barriers prevented him from fully grasping the legal implications of waiving his rights.

The confession came after investigators brought Hochstetler to the sheriff’s office in May for DNA collection. During questioning, he initially denied being inside Kinsinger’s trailer, but eventually he allegedly admitted to the killing after being read his Miranda rights twice.

In the recorded statement, Hochstetler described entering Kinsinger’s trailer, where she went to her bedroom, lay down and closed her eyes. He told detectives he then used a blanket to cover her head. When discussing the alleged sexual crimes, Hochstetler maintained he didn’t understand the word “sex,” and instead referred to the act as “breeding.” He claimed she didn’t resist or say no, but prosecutors argue the autopsy evidence contradicts his account and shows the sex was not consensual.

Detective Sergeant Jason Dyer testified that he believed Hochstetler understood his rights, noting that the defendant asked clarifying questions and seemed to comprehend the proceedings. Dyer said Hochstetler appeared relieved after confessing and that his demeanor suggested he wanted to tell the truth.

The detective also revealed that Hochstetler initially suggested another man named Homer might have been involved, but later admitted to the crime himself.

Prosecutor James Stanley argued that Hochstetler clearly understood his rights and made a knowing waiver of them. Stanley pointed to Hochstetler’s ability to ask questions and engage in detailed conversations as evidence of his comprehension, noting that the defendant was able to articulate his thoughts and participate in complex discussions about Amish dating practices and religious beliefs.

During the alleged confession, Hochstetler explained Amish courtship customs to detectives, describing how potential couples must go through their parents and meet with family members present. He told investigators that doors must remain open during visits because bad things can happen and the temptation could be bigger if couples were alone.

Hochstetler also told police he didn’t understand what rape meant, leading detectives to use his term for sexual activity when discussing the incident.

The case has shaken the small Amish community of about 10 families who lived and worked on a farm operated by Moses Troyer. Kinsinger had moved from Missouri to work as a teacher, but was making soap and other products from goat’s milk when she was killed. Hochstetler had recently relocated from Kentucky to work at Troyer’s sawmill.

Troyer discovered Kinsinger’s body after community members noticed her absence. She was found dead in her trailer with her goat nearby.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Hochstetler could face life in prison without parole. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, which also include multiple counts of murder, strangulation and kidnapping.

Judge Barr has not yet ruled on the suppression motion and has requested written closing arguments from both sides. The decision could significantly impact the prosecution’s case, as the confession contains key details about how Kinsinger died.

This story was reported by Grace Wong