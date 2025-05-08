Amish man charged with murdering woman found dead in home with goat

RUTLAND, Ohio (Court TV) — Nearly two months after a woman was found dead in her home under suspicious circumstances, an Amish man has been charged with her murder.

Samuel Hochstetler was arrested on May 5 and charged with the death of Rosanna Kinsinger, who was found dead in her home on March 13.

Investigators with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kinsinger’s home after they were called to respond to a “suspicious death.” According to a news release, the preliminary results from Kinsinger’s autopsy were inconclusive.

A member of the Amish community where both Kinsinger and Hochstetler lived told WSAZ that he was the one to find her body. Mose Troyer said he went to check on Kinsinger after she hadn’t been seen all day and found her dead inside the home with her goat.

Deputies did not release the specific evidence that led them to arrest and charge Hochstetler, but said detectives executed search warrants, conducted interviews and processed evidence based on “numerous tips, leads and rumors” that led them to their suspect.

“This case was such a tragedy to those who knew Rosanna. She was a beloved individual in her community,” Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch said in a statement. “Detectives have worked around the clock searching for answers and were able to get those answers. Hopefully this investigation helps bring some closure to the victim’s family and on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office we offer our deepest condolences.”

Hochstetler is being held on a $1 million bond and is due to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on May 13.