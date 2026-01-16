Judge Tosses Amish Man's Murder Confession To Police

Prosecutors have asked a judge to reconsider his ruling suppressing statements made by Samuel Hochstetler to police. Hochstetler is charged with murder, rape and kidnapping in the death of Rosanna Kinsinger. (1/15/26) MORE

Murder & Mayhem, Sex Crimes

Latest Videos

Photo of Samuel Hochstetler

Judge Tosses Amish Man's Murder Confession To Police

Timothy Busfield

Timothy Busfield, Held Without Bond, Has Detention Hearing Jan. 20

Actor Timothy Busfield in court

Actor Timothy Busfield Makes Court Appearance After Child Sex Abuse Charges

Timothy Busfield surrenders to police

Timothy Busfield Surrenders, Booked on Child Sex Abuse Claims

Timothy Busfield

Actor Timothy Busfield, Accused of Child Sex Abuse, Surrenders to Police

Photo of actor Timothy Busfield

Actor Timothy Busfield Accused of Child Sex Abuse

DOJ starts releasing documents tied to Epstein sex trafficking investigation

side by side of arrest photo and protestor sign

Jesse Butler in Court as Protesters Gather for Compliance Hearing

Ricardo Castillo

Necrophiliac Attempted Murder: Castillo Says 'I'm Sorry' Before Sentencing

Zachary Adams' former defense attorney, Jennifer Thompson

Zach Adams' Former Attorney: 'Felt Overwhelmed, Dealt With Hostile Judge'

Alex Stone's 911 call

Gut-Wrenching 911 Call from Victim's Boyfriend After Finding Her Body

danny masterson appeal

Danny Masterson Wants Rape Convictions Tossed

MORE VIDEOS