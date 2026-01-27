Judge denies bond again for Ga. teen accused of killing mother, stepfather

CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV) — A Georgia judge denied bond again for a 17-year-old charged in the murder of her mother and stepfather.

Carroll County Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower said he saw no material change in circumstances that would warrant releasing Sarah Grace Patrick from custody, where she has been held in solitary confinement since her August 2025 arrest. The judge cited ongoing concerns about flight risk, potential witness intimidation and community safety.

Patrick is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the deaths of James Brock and Kristin Brock. She turned herself in to the authorities in July 2025 and has been held without bond since her indictment in August 2025. Her trial is scheduled for August 2026.

During the reconsideration hearing, Patrick’s defense attorney argued the teenager has no criminal history, no driver’s license, no passport and no means to flee. Defense counsel emphasized that Patrick voluntarily turned herself in from Alabama and has strong community support, pointing to 21 character letters submitted to the court and dozens of supporters who filled the courtroom.

Patrick’s maternal grandfather, Dennis Nolan Sr., testified that his granddaughter poses no threat to him or anyone else. He confirmed she has never been arrested before and said he would ensure she returned to court if released.

Patrick’s maternal grandmother, LouAnn Bruce, who has custody of Patrick’s younger sister, echoed those sentiments. She said she talks to Patrick every day and has no reason to believe she would flee.

During cross-examination, prosecutors revealed that both grandparents, along with Patrick’s biological father, DJ, have signed contracts with a media production company worth approximately $100,000 for post-trial content. None of the money would go to Patrick or her sister, the grandparents testified.

The state argued that this media deal intensified flight risk concerns.

Judge Hightower acknowledged the media contracts as new information that factored into his decision. He told the grandparents he had to consider that they could potentially benefit from increased publicity if Patrick were released.

The defense proposed strict conditions, including house arrest, ankle monitoring, no cell phone use, no social media access and no contact with witnesses or the victim’s family. Defense counsel suggested Patrick could stay with a friend just over the Alabama state line.

Prosecutors objected, noting Patrick would be leaving Georgia’s jurisdiction. The state also read a statement from Kim Bowling, the sister of James Brock, expressing fear for their safety and concern about witness intimidation.

The defense argued that Bruce and Nolan, as the mother of the deceased, should carry more weight than other family members. Defense counsel also emphasized Patrick’s age and the mental health implications of solitary confinement on juveniles, noting she was a juvenile at the time of the alleged incident. The attorney argued that the trial date being pushed back to August 2026 — an additional eight months — should be considered as a factor.

MORE | Trial continued for Ga. teen accused of killing mother, stepfather

Judge Hightower addressed Patrick directly, explaining that the continuance was necessary for fairness to both sides and that a year and a half from indictment to trial is fast for a murder case. The judge said he anticipates monthly conference calls to ensure the case stays on track for the August trial date and indicated he does not want to continue the case again.

Patrick remains in custody at the Carroll County Jail.

This story was generated with the assistance of AI using information gathered and verified by a human journalist. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy before publication.