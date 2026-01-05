Trial continued for Ga. teen accused of killing mother, stepfather

Posted at 9:58 AM, January 5, 2026
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. (Court TV)  — The trial for a Georgia teenager accused of murdering her mother and stepfather has been delayed until August.

Sarah Grace Patrick appears in court

Sarah Grace Patrick appears in court on Jan. 5, 2026. (Court TV).

Sarah Grace Patrick, 17, is charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault in the deaths of James Brock and Kristin Brock. The couple was fatally shot in their home on February 20, 2025, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Prosecutors say Patrick shot both victims and allowed her younger sister to find the bodies before calling 911.

Jury selection was expected to begin Monday, Jan. 5, in Patrick’s trial; however, the trial was delayed after prosecutors said they needed time to review a preliminary report on a neuropsychological evaluation conducted by an expert for the defense.

Patrick turned herself in after a warrant was issued for her arrest in July. At the time of her arrest, authorities said they were still investigating the motive.

Jury selection is now scheduled to begin on Aug. 3.

